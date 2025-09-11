What is government’s role, asks Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday raised questions about the role of the state government in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Advocate General Gopalakrishna Kurup informed the court that the government is only assisting the Board in organising the event.
The court further questioned the advocate general as to how the funds for the event will be collected and utilised, why should the state conduct such a programme as part of the TDB’s platinum jubilee celebrations and what is the criterion for selecting the delegates.
The TDB informed the court that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, scheduled on September 20 at Pampa, will be conducted at Pampa without infringing upon the traditions and customs of Sabarimala temple and sanctity of the pilgrimage.
The registration of participants is through Virtual Q Portal.
The TDB added that the programme is sustained through voluntary contributions accepted through a newly opened account in Dhanlaxmi Bank in the name of Devaswom accounts officer.
The court enquired the government about the invitee list for the event and whether ordinary devotees’ privileges would be affected during the said event. The government replied that the participation is regulated through advance registration and access passes, ensuring that crowd levels remain within safe limits.
The AG also cited that the state government concerned had played a crucial role in the Maha Kumbh Mela. He added that the Ayyappa Sangamam is not meant to patronise any religion in particular.
Counsel for the petitioners argued that the chief minister, who is also the chief patron of the event, has ridiculed Lord Ayyappa on multiple occasions. They also pointed out that Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and his son, both of whom are critical of Sanatana Dharma, have been invited to participate in the event.