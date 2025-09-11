What is government’s role, asks Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday raised questions about the role of the state government in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Advocate General Gopalakrishna Kurup informed the court that the government is only assisting the Board in organising the event.

The court further questioned the advocate general as to how the funds for the event will be collected and utilised, why should the state conduct such a programme as part of the TDB’s platinum jubilee celebrations and what is the criterion for selecting the delegates.

The TDB informed the court that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, scheduled on September 20 at Pampa, will be conducted at Pampa without infringing upon the traditions and customs of Sabarimala temple and sanctity of the pilgrimage.

The registration of participants is through Virtual Q Portal.