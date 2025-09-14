Nalladam’s video message surfaces after his death

KALPETTA: A video message of Congress leader Jose Nalladam, who died by suicide in Pulpally on Friday, has come to light, revealing his anguish over social media campaigns and lack of party support during his crisis.

In the video, Jose says he had handed over information to the police about liquor and explosives stored at Thankachan’s house but was subsequently branded a conspirator. “Some people are thirsty for my blood. Campaigns on social media portray me as corrupt, and a conspirator. I have done public work without ever taking anything unworthy from anyone. I cannot bear these allegations,” Jose said in the recording.

Expressing pain over personal attacks, Jose added: “Those jealous of my work want to eliminate me, destroy my children’s future, and drive me from society. This is not the support I deserve from a civilized society. I am someone who stood up for this society.”

Police also recovered a suicide note, reportedly mentioning that Jose felt abandoned by his party and was distressed by personal attacks online.