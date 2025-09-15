Couple arrested in Pathanamthitta for honey-trapping, torture and extortion of two youths

PATHANAMTHITTA: The police have arrested a couple from Charalkunnu in Pathanamthitta’s Koipuram for honey-trapping, extortion and sadistic torture of two youths.

As per the police, Jayesh, 30, and his wife Reshmi, 25, extorted money from two youths – one of them a teen – and subjected them to brutal torture, including beating them with iron rods and injuring their private parts.

The crime came to light after a 22-year-old youth was found lying unconscious in an abandoned area with injuries on his body. He was rushed to a hospital, where, after initial dilly-dallying, he told police about the torture meted out to him by the couple.

According to the victim, Jayesh invited him to their house on September 5, Thiruvonam day. There, he was beaten with an iron rod and stapler pins were inserted into his body, including his private parts. Needles were also pierced under his nails.

Initially, he had accused the father and relatives of a girl he was in love with of the assault. However, inconsistencies in his statement prompted the police to re-examine the details. He later admitted that he did not name the couple out of fear.

Jayesh and Reshmi were taken into custody on September 12 from their residence. Their questioning revealed that around 12.30pm on September 1, Jayesh had picked a 19-year-old Neelamperoor youth on his motorcycle from Maramon and taken him to their house.

There, Jayesh threatened him with a dagger, beat him with an iron rod, sprayed pepper spray on his abdomen, tied him up, and even hung him from the roof with a rope. He also assaulted the victim with a cycle chain and took Rs 20,000 from his wallet. Later, the youth was given Rs 1,000 as ‘travel expenses’ and dropped off at Ranni.