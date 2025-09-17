US tariff to slash export revenue by 40-60%: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight key products from the state are expected to suffer a 40-60% decline in the Rs 4,500-crore revenue generated from their exports due to the US tariff, according to an assessment presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the assembly on Tuesday. The assessments were carried out by experts from the State Planning Board and the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation.
Among the hardest-hit products are spices, seafood, and cashew, which are projected to face a 60% reduction in the next financial year. Revenue from handmade carpets (excluding silk), rubber products (excluding footwear), tea, and coir is expected to be halved, while the revenue from ready-made garments will see a 40% drop.
The average revenue from these eight products over the financial years 2023, 2024, and 2025 is estimated at Rs 4,503 crore (US $510.56 million), with exports of spices and seafood making up more than half of the total revenue. The CM noted that the state government had already informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the tariff’s potential impact on the state’s economy in July. This was followed by another representation to the 16th Finance Commission on September 11.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and will make appropriate decisions based on feedback from the exporters. We are also exploring the possibility of expanding exports to other countries with which India has bilateral agreements,” said Pinarayi.