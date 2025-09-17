US tariff to slash export revenue by 40-60%: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight key products from the state are expected to suffer a 40-60% decline in the Rs 4,500-crore revenue generated from their exports due to the US tariff, according to an assessment presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the assembly on Tuesday. The assessments were carried out by experts from the State Planning Board and the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation.

Among the hardest-hit products are spices, seafood, and cashew, which are projected to face a 60% reduction in the next financial year. Revenue from handmade carpets (excluding silk), rubber products (excluding footwear), tea, and coir is expected to be halved, while the revenue from ready-made garments will see a 40% drop.