Kerala HC to lift ban at Paliyekkara, but with some conditions

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday said it would lift the ban on toll collection at the Paliyekkara plaza on September 22, but under certain conditions.
A division bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Harisankar V Menon also directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Guruvayur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (GIPL) to produce the latest order revising toll rates at Paliyekkara.
“Let the suspension be revoked. We will not close the matter. Let day-to-day periodic checks be done on the road. We will lift the suspension from Monday because we want to add some conditions,” Justice Mustaque observed.
The bench was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the toll collection.
At the hearing, the petitioners said the NHAI had permitted GIPL to levy higher rates even while an order suspending toll collection was in force. The bench questioned the decision and asked NHAI to specify the statute that authorises annual toll hikes.
The NHAI counsel replied that toll rates are revised every year based on the terms of the contract agreement. The bench decided to lift the ban on toll collection after reviewing a report submitted by the interim traffic management committee on the steps taken by NHAI to resolve traffic issues. The court noted there has been substantial improvement.