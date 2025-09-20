Kerala HC to lift ban at Paliyekkara, but with some conditions

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday said it would lift the ban on toll collection at the Paliyekkara plaza on September 22, but under certain conditions.

A division bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Harisankar V Menon also directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Guruvayur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (GIPL) to produce the latest order revising toll rates at Paliyekkara.

“Let the suspension be revoked. We will not close the matter. Let day-to-day periodic checks be done on the road. We will lift the suspension from Monday because we want to add some conditions,” Justice Mustaque observed.