Congress under pressure as CPM, BJP woo Ayyappa devotees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the influential NSS, which was at daggers drawn with the CPM, signalling a political realignment ahead of the two crucial elections in the state, the Congress is feeling the heat and a section within the party is persuading the leadership to make amends for shrugging off the Sabarimala cause. The Congress also should hold an event on the lines of the global Ayyappa meet, they say.

They feel that the CPM made up for its “past mistakes in Sabarimala” by ensuring the “blessings” of Hindu organisations like the NSS and the SNDP to hold the ‘Agola Ayyappa Sangamam’. The Sangh parivar too acted swiftly, conducting the parallel ‘Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam’.

“At least Congress should have explained to the Ayyappa devotees the contributions of the last UDF government for the development of Sabarimala,” senior leade Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who held key portfolios, including that of forests, in that government, said.

He recalled that it was during his tenure that land was allotted to develop Nilakkal base, solve drinking water shortage and set up oxygen parlours. We should have told all these to the people ,” he said.

“Both the CPM and the BJP sort of hijacked the Sabarimala cause and the trust of Ayyappa devotees,” said another senior Congress leader. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair’s remark that the “Congress does not want Hindu votes” should be treated as an alarm bell, he said.

“In fact NSS’s decision to stand with the LDF government is a death warrant for the Congress. We are on the brink of fading into political oblivion,” he said.