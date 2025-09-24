KSRTC MD pays Rs 82k compensation to passenger over cancelled trip booking

PATHANAMTHITTA: A cancelled inter-state trip cost the KSRTC dear as the district consumer rights panel directed the state transporter to pay a compensation of Rs 82,555 to a passenger who had booked a ticket to Mysuru.

The case was filed by P Priya, a teacher at NSS Higher Secondary School, Choorakkode, and a PhD scholar in Mysuru. She had booked an online ticket worth Rs 1,003 on July 29, 2018, for a KSRTC AC bus from Kottarakkara to Mysuru scheduled for August 1, 2018. Despite repeated SMS updates, the bus failed to arrive. Priya later learned that the service had been cancelled, forcing her to arrange alternative travel at her own expense.

The commission, after examining the evidence, found deficiency in service and directed the KSRTC to refund the ticket amount and pay compensation and costs totalling Rs 82,555.

As the order was not implemented, an execution petition was filed, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant against the MD. On learning of the warrant, the KSRTC MD promptly deposited the full amount with the commission and sought recall of the order.