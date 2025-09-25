Auto driver dies by consuming acid after his vehicle carrying school students involved in accident

KASARGOD: A 40-year-old autorickshaw driver died by suicide after his vehicle, carrying school students, was involved in an accident in which the students suffered serious injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver, distressed over the students’ condition, panicked and took the extreme step.

The deceased, K Aneesh of Pallanchi, was ferrying three Class IX students from Bethurpara Government Higher Secondary School on Tuesday evening when a speeding car hit his vehicle from behind near the school. While Aneesh suffered minor injuries, the students were seriously injured and rushed to E K Nayanar Memorial Cooperative Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Locals said that, overcome by panic, Aneesh consumed acid kept in his autorickshaw. He was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru but died around 12.30 am on Wednesday. The body was handed over to family after postmortem examination.

The Bedakam police are investigating the reasons behind Aneesh’s extreme step and how he had an acid bottle in his vehicle. “Preliminary investigation suggests that he panicked after witnessing the accident and feared the consequences. But we are continuing investigation,” said a police official.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)