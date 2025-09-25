Wayanad DCC president ND Appachan submits resignation amid controversies

KALPETTA: In a major political development for the Congress party in Kerala, Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) President ND Appachan has tendered his resignation.

The move comes in the wake of mounting pressure and a series of controversies that have plagued the district unit, with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent visit serving as a direct catalyst for the change. The resignation, which was accepted by the KPCC leadership, follows a period of intense internal strife and public criticism.

The Wayanad Congress has been embroiled in controversy, including the suicides of former DCC treasurer NM Vijayan and Mullankolli panchayat member Jose Nelledam. These tragedies, along with allegations of corruption at Congress-ruling Cooperative institutions, have created a significant crisis of confidence within the party.

Priyanka Gandhi reportedly expressed her strong opposition and dissatisfaction over the state of affairs during her recent visit in Wayanad. She voiced her frustration over the continuous controversies and problems that seem to arise whenever she is in the constituency.