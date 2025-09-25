Wayanad DCC president ND Appachan submits resignation amid controversies

KALPETTA: In a major political development for the Congress party in Kerala, Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) President ND Appachan has tendered his resignation.
The move comes in the wake of mounting pressure and a series of controversies that have plagued the district unit, with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent visit serving as a direct catalyst for the change. The resignation, which was accepted by the KPCC leadership, follows a period of intense internal strife and public criticism.
The Wayanad Congress has been embroiled in controversy, including the suicides of former DCC treasurer NM Vijayan and Mullankolli panchayat member Jose Nelledam. These tragedies, along with allegations of corruption at Congress-ruling Cooperative institutions, have created a significant crisis of confidence within the party.
Priyanka Gandhi reportedly expressed her strong opposition and dissatisfaction over the state of affairs during her recent visit in Wayanad. She voiced her frustration over the continuous controversies and problems that seem to arise whenever she is in the constituency.
Her concerns were not limited to internal factionalism and allegations of corruption; she also raised pointed questions about the Mundakkai-Chooralmala rehabilitation project. The MP had reportedly expressed her opposition to the fact that the project, planned by the KPCC leadership, has not been implemented and the land acquisition has not been completed.
The friction between the district leadership and the MP became particularly evident during Priyanka Gandhi’s latest trip. A noticeable absence was that of ND Appachan from many of her public events, which fueled further speculation and controversy. When questioned by the media about his absence, Appachan had stated he was in Thiruvananthapuram to attend a KPCC meeting.
The resignation of ND Appachan is seen as a significant step by the party leadership to address the crisis and bring stability to the Wayanad unit. It is expected to clear the way for a major organisational overhaul and a renewed effort to unite the warring factions. The move signals the party’s resolve to tackle the persistent problems that have tarnished its image in the high-profile constituency.