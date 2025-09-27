Senior paediatrician Dr Malathy Damodaran, daughter of EMS Namboothirippad, passes away at 87

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior paediatrician Dr Malathy Damodaran, 87, passed away on Saturday. She was the daughter of Communist leader and Kerala's first Chief Minister, EMS Namboothirippad. Malathy had been receiving treatment for age-related health issues and died at her residence on Sasthamangalam Lane early on Saturday morning.

Her husband, Dr A D Damodaran, a scientist and former director of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), passed away in 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Prof Sumangala (Delhi), and her son, Harish Damodaran (Indian Express, Delhi).

Her siblings include EM Radha, EM Sreedharan, and EM Sasi.