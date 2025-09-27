Thousands gather at Amritapuri to celebrate Mata Amritanandamayi’s 72nd birthday

KOLLAM: The 72nd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi was celebrated on Saturday at the Amritapuri campus, drawing thousands of devotees from across the country.
Mata Amritanandamayi arrived on stage at 9 a.m. and greeted the devotees warmly. The celebrations commenced with the Guru Paduka Puja, performed under the guidance of Swami Amritaswarupananda, following which she presented the Amritakeerthi Puraskaram to writer PR Nathan.
In her birthday address, she emphasised the importance of love, selflessness, and unity, while expressing concern over the exposure of youth to negative influences. She stressed the need for parents to impart strong moral values to their children.
“During any adverse situation, be it war or climate change, it is important for humankind to foster cooperation, companionship, and communion. We need to move in cooperation with our fellow human beings, in companionship with nature, and in communion with God," she said.
“At a time when we pursue education, we must realise that it has no value if it cannot instil moral values in our children. We should recognise that we are all part of humanity, and when we realise this, we will do our part for this vibrant nature. Parents must become role models for their children. Only then can we create moral values in them. Even a small failure in this regard will negatively affect all our actions,” she explained.
Members of tribal communities from across the country also presented gifts to her as part of the celebrations, adding to the festive atmosphere.