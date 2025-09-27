Thousands gather at Amritapuri to celebrate Mata Amritanandamayi’s 72nd birthday

KOLLAM: The 72nd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi was celebrated on Saturday at the Amritapuri campus, drawing thousands of devotees from across the country.

Mata Amritanandamayi arrived on stage at 9 a.m. and greeted the devotees warmly. The celebrations commenced with the Guru Paduka Puja, performed under the guidance of Swami Amritaswarupananda, following which she presented the Amritakeerthi Puraskaram to writer PR Nathan.

In her birthday address, she emphasised the importance of love, selflessness, and unity, while expressing concern over the exposure of youth to negative influences. She stressed the need for parents to impart strong moral values to their children.