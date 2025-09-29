In riding around the country in 50 days, pavana lives her dream

THRISSUR: At the age of 25, when most youngsters think about careers and their future, Pavana V S took the decision to make her dream come true.

On July 31, the Thrissur native set out on an unplanned journey that, on September 21, ended up crossing 20 states — covering more than 8,500km.

A karate coach, Pavana had dreamt of an all-India trip since the age of 15. But, education and other responsibilities kept her busy. Finally, while preparing for imminent wedlock, she decided to do something out the ordinary.

On her Himalayan 411, she witnessed the unique life and culture of different states. “It took me 50 days to cover 20 states. I started without any planning and without following a particular route map. However, I ate the authentic, seasonal local dishes.

I stayed with local families whenever possible. During the trip, many cautioned about safety risks. But the welcoming attitude and support of residents in each location kept me safe,” shared Pavana, who runs Evoke Academy, which offers training in martial arts.