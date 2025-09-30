Congress's former digital media cell official dies by suicide

KOCHI: Congress digital media cell's former district administrator was found hanging inside his office near the old railway station road, in Ernakulam, on late Monday.

The deceased has been identified as P. V. Jain (47), a resident of Kaloor and the former district coordinator of the KPCC Digital Media Cell.

The family members were alerted after Jain could not be contacted for more than a day, and a subsequent search led to the discovery of his death, said a source with Kochi city police.

A suicide note recovered from the spot cited personal issues and financial stress as the reason.

In the note, Jain mentioned his savings, including chit funds, instructing his wife to either continue or close them as she wished, and requested that their children be taken care of.

“I have many problems before me; this is the only way I could handle it,” the note stated.

“The body was shifted to Government Medical College for post-mortem procedures and will be handed over to relatives afterward,” said Anish Joy, the station house officer with Ernakulam central police station.