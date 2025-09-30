Kerala High Court calls for full inventory of valuables at Sabarimala temple

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday appointed retired HC judge Justice K T Sankaran to oversee the preparation of a complete inventory of the valuables in the strongroom and those recorded in the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) register at Sabarimala, saying the lack of details on the same was a “serious discrepancy.”

It requested the judge to appoint a “highly-reputed and trustworthy jewel appraiser” for the purpose and submit a report while ensuring that strict confidentiality is maintained.

The HC bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar also directed the chief vigilance and security officer to conduct a “diligent and independent” probe into all lapses by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in connection with the dwarapalaka idols row, not limiting it to Unnikrishnan Potti who sponsored their gold plating.

Only items offered to the deity by devotees are entered in the register, maintained physically. “In the case of the kodimaram, dwarapalakas, peedams, etc, there are no details in the register regarding their installation, the quantity of gold used, or their value. This is a serious discrepancy,” the court remarked.