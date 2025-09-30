Kerala High Court calls for full inventory of valuables at Sabarimala temple

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday appointed retired HC judge Justice K T Sankaran to oversee the preparation of a complete inventory of the valuables in the strongroom and those recorded in the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) register at Sabarimala, saying the lack of details on the same was a “serious discrepancy.”
It requested the judge to appoint a “highly-reputed and trustworthy jewel appraiser” for the purpose and submit a report while ensuring that strict confidentiality is maintained.
The HC bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar also directed the chief vigilance and security officer to conduct a “diligent and independent” probe into all lapses by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in connection with the dwarapalaka idols row, not limiting it to Unnikrishnan Potti who sponsored their gold plating.
Only items offered to the deity by devotees are entered in the register, maintained physically. “In the case of the kodimaram, dwarapalakas, peedams, etc, there are no details in the register regarding their installation, the quantity of gold used, or their value. This is a serious discrepancy,” the court remarked.
The bench recalled that in 1999 more than 30kg of gold was used for cladding, yet there is no proper record of the same. “To correct these anomalies, a proper inventory and authentic valuation statement must be prepared and preserved for posterity,” it observed. Regarding the missing gold, the court directed the TDB vigilance officer to pursue the investigation and bring out all discrepancies, including lapses by the officers themselves.
The bench noted that the valuables were entrusted to Potti in a casual manner, with no registers maintained.
The investigation, which must be conducted in strict confidence, must not be limited to one individual, it said. “We want you to conduct the investigation flawlessly. Whoever is responsible for these scandals should be unearthed,” it told the officer.
Submission by chief vigilance officer
The officer said he examined the strongroom to check for dwarapalaka idols and peedams, but found none. He said the gold jewellery is stored in chests, while gold coins and other items are kept in sacks. The records are not digitised, and the value of gold items has not been determined, as it fluctuates. A detailed investigation is therefore necessary, he said
None of the registers revealed that the peedams (pedestals) seized were ever handed over to Unnikrishnan Potti, warranting continued probe, he said