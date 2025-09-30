Solace courses... from pain in her heart and song in her mouth

KOCHI: As the colourful kite soared, it caught the imagination of a five-year-old who had come to the park accompanied by her mother. Enraptured by the rainbow-hued object’s vagaries and flight of fancy, she poured her emotions and feelings into verse. She sang the lines out aloud to her mesmerised mother, who recorded it. This marked the birth of Agna Yami as a poet.

But, Agna is no mere dreamer. Besides being the youngest published female poet in the world, her compassion for fellow children suffering from life-threatening diseases drove her to launch ‘Aksharakoottu’ — an initiative that envisages making available reading material for children undergoing treatment for cancer in hospitals.

“I came to know about the plight of children suffering from cancer from my mother,” says the second-standard student of Kozhikode Venappara Little Flower UP School. “She works for an organisation called C For CCCI. From her, I came to know about the children who have been undergoing treatment for cancer. She told me how these children are unable to attend school. This made me think about donating my books. The first stop was Kozhikode Medical College Hospital’s cancer ward.”

Besides her books, she went on to donate tomes that she bought with money from her piggy bank. And, that was just the start. Since then, she has been donating books to cancer wards. Agna has roped in friends and acquaintances for this initiative. Now seven, she also conducts online classes for children afflicted by cancer.