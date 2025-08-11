Governor instructs varsities to observe August 14 as ‘Partition Horror Day’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Igniting a fresh controversy, Governor Rajendra Arlekar has directed state-run universities to observe ‘Partition Horror Day’ on August 14, inviting a sharp reaction from the state government that dubbed his move as an “overreach of authority”.

As per a circular issued by the Raj Bhavan last week, universities have been asked to organise seminars and commemorative events, including street plays and dramas that highlight the “trauma” of India’s partition.

The circular also directed Vice-Chancellors to submit action plans for the observance. Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an appeal four years ago to observe August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,’ it is for the first time that state universities have been directed to carry out its observance.

Earlier, a Raj Bhavan directive asking universities to observe the anniversary of Emergency on June 25 as ‘Constitution Assassination Day’ had led to high drama at University of Kerala over the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at the venue.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty accused the governor of attempting to run a parallel administration in the state. He said the governor did not have any constitutional power to instruct institutions to observe specific days.

"This is a clear overreach of authority aimed at overriding an elected government,” he said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also criticised the governor’s actions, calling them “unconstitutional.” He urged the chief minister not to remain silent on the governor’s actions.

He also accused the governor of supporting the divisive politics of RSS.