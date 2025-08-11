Governor instructs varsities to observe August 14 as ‘Partition Horror Day’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Igniting a fresh controversy, Governor Rajendra Arlekar has directed state-run universities to observe ‘Partition Horror Day’ on August 14, inviting a sharp reaction from the state government that dubbed his move as an “overreach of authority”.
As per a circular issued by the Raj Bhavan last week, universities have been asked to organise seminars and commemorative events, including street plays and dramas that highlight the “trauma” of India’s partition.
The circular also directed Vice-Chancellors to submit action plans for the observance. Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an appeal four years ago to observe August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,’ it is for the first time that state universities have been directed to carry out its observance.
Earlier, a Raj Bhavan directive asking universities to observe the anniversary of Emergency on June 25 as ‘Constitution Assassination Day’ had led to high drama at University of Kerala over the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at the venue.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty accused the governor of attempting to run a parallel administration in the state. He said the governor did not have any constitutional power to instruct institutions to observe specific days.
"This is a clear overreach of authority aimed at overriding an elected government,” he said.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also criticised the governor’s actions, calling them “unconstitutional.” He urged the chief minister not to remain silent on the governor’s actions.
He also accused the governor of supporting the divisive politics of RSS.
Why 'Partition Horror Day': Governor's take
Speaking at a private function held in Kochi on Monday, the governor explained why he asked the universities in the state to observe ‘Partition Horror Day.’
“I am the chancellor of all universities in the state. I have asked the universities to observe Vibhaga Jana Vibhishika. Though we got independence on August 15, there was some sadness in our hearts and repentance in our minds. Because on August 15 our country was divided. Some lines were drawn.
Why was this done? What was the reason for this? Nowhere in the world is a country divided like this. We were divided about 75 or 78 years ago. Because some people wanted this country to be divided, so they divided. That is the reason we also have to remember and understand why we were divided. Because we were not united. So we were divided,” he said.
He added that some countries are trying to threaten India.
“We will not be scared, and we are least bothered about such threats,” he added.
Sangh Parivar wants to denigrate Independence Day: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has severely criticised Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s call to observe August 14 as ‘Partition Horror Day.’
“The idea comes from Sangh parivar which did not have any role in the Freedom Struggle. They want to denigrate Independence Day through this move,” he said in a statement.
“The governor’s direction to vice-chancellors is anti-constitutional and condemnable. Universities cannot be left to the Sangh parivar to implement its agenda,” Pinarayi said.
He said the Sangh parivar did not show interest in fighting the British. “Instead they spent energy fighting against “domestic enemies”. Now they want us to commemorate the horror of partition day,” he said.
Pinarayi said the Sangh Parivar is conveniently ignoring the fact that partition was part of the British ploy to divide and rule. They even ridiculed Mahatma Gandhi who worked to restore peace during partition