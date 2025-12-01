ED issues show cause notice to Kerala CM, ex-finance minister, KIIFB CEO in masala bond case

According to Isaac, the show cause notice is a gimmick orchestrated by the BJP-led union government eyeing the upcoming elections. "The RBI restricts purchase of land using masala bond funds. A portion of the funds were used to acquire land for a KIIFB project. However, this was made before the RBI restriction came into effect," he told media persons here on Monday.

All prevailing norms, including those by the RBI, were followed in the issue and fund utilisation, he added. Earlier in 2024, the ED had summoned Isaac for interrogation.

The High Court restricted the agency from doing so, based on a petition by Isaac. The agency later submitted the charge sheet before the adjudicating authority following which show cause notices were issued.

According to Isaac, the ED is misused by the union government ahead of the elections to the local self-government institutions in Kerala. "This is part of a larger conspiracy by the BJP. The people of the state will reject these allegations and the BJP will face a big defeat," he said.