Grieving dad hacks doctor with machete at Thamarassery hospital

KOZHIKODE: A grieving man stormed Thamarassery Taluk Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, armed with a machete and brutally attacked Dr Vipin P T, the casualty medical officer on duty. The attack occurred around 1.30 pm, leaving Dr Vipin with a fractured skull and head injuries. He was immediately shifted to Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, where he remains under intensive neurosurgical care.

According to eyewitness accounts, the assailant, Sanoop, a local resident, arrived at the hospital accompanied by his two young children. He had been visiting the hospital repeatedly over the past two months, seeking an explanation from the hospital staff regarding the death of his nine-year-old daughter Anaya, who succumbed to a rare amoebic meningoencephalitis infection on August 14. Frustrated over what he perceived as negligence and lack of transparency from the hospital, Sanoop reportedly lost control when informed that the hospital’s Medical Superintendent was unavailable for a meeting.

According to Sudhakaran, a senior lab technician who witnessed the attack, he had gone to the superintendent’s office around 1.30pm to discuss a matter related to a patient’s blood sample.

“While I was talking to the doctor about blood collection, Sanoop suddenly entered the room with a machete. He shouted, ‘You are the one who killed my daughter!’ and struck Dr Vipin on the head. Though several of us tried to stop him, he had already inflicted a serious blow,” Sudhakaran recounted.

Anil, another staff member present at the time, said that if bystanders hadn’t intervened quickly, the doctor could have been fatally injured.