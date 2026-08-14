KPAC's 'Ashwamedham' returns to the stage after 26 years

ALAPPUZHA: For generations of Malayalis, 'Ashwamedham' is more than a play. It is a reminder of a time when people with leprosy were battling not only a disease but also the cruelty of social rejection.

Written and directed by legendary playwright Thoppil Bhasi, Ashwamedham was first staged in 1962 by the Kerala People's Arts Club (KPAC).

On Wednesday, after a 26-year break, the landmark KPAC production returned to the stage, at Mikaas Convention Centre in Kayamkulam's Murukummoodu, under the aegis of the club's cultural forum. The revival has once again highlighted the play's powerful message that 'disease is not a crime'.

The current recreation is directed by Manoj Narayanan.

Sujathan, son of Kesavan, the late artist who had directed the play when it was initially performed, is handling the same role. The story was born out of Bhasi's close encounters with leprosy patients at the Nooranad Leprosy Sanatorium. According to KPAC secretary Shajahan, 'Ashwamedham' materialised after Bhasi visited communist activist Karthikeyan, who was undergoing treatment at the sanatorium.