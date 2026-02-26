Three Kerala plays shortlisted for final round of Mahindra theatre awards

PALAKKAD: 'Dhomi Kitha Kitha Dhomi', directed by O T Shajahan and produced by Kayika Nadakavedi, Palakkad, has secured a place in the final shortlist of the 21st edition of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), one of the country's prominent theatre honours.

In total, three productions from Kerala have made it to the top ten. Along with the Palakkad play, 'The Old Man and the Sea: Kathakali of Morrow', directed by Neeraj G M and produced by Kerala Kalamandalam, Thrissur, and 'Y', directed by Remith Ramesh and produced by Interlink Theatre, Kollam, have also been shortlisted.

The final round will include a week-long evaluation of the shortlisted productions, culminating in a red carpet award night at Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi on March 25, where the winners will be announced, said the crew members of the ‘Dhomi Kitha Kitha Dhomi’.

The entries were selected from 422 submissions, the highest number received in the history of the awards. The jury comprised theatre critic and editor Deepa Gahlot, director and playwright Jino Joseph, theatre mentor Keval Arora, theatre director Satyabrata Rout, and curator Swaroopa Ghosh.