Travelling theatre workshop helps expat Malayali children reconnect with their heritage.

KOCHI: It was the American journalist and author, William Hodding Carter Jr, who in his 1953 memoir wrote: “There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children. One of these is roots; the other, wings.”

If that be true, how do we ensure that the children of the diaspora enjoy the fruits of this precious inheritance? How do we help them connect to their roots? Beyond occasional visits, most of them have little recourse to build a sense of belonging to the land of their parents and ancestors, and, in the true sense, understand who they really are.

It is with the desire to remedy the situation that Ala Centre for Culture and Alternative Education has launched an experiential journey that attempts to reconnect children with their heritage and history — and, in the process themselves.

“It is a travelling theatre workshop that connects expat Malayali children with their roots through food, arts, crafts and heritage while inspiring deeper social consciousness,” said Manu Jose, director of the Ala Centre and founder of the Meandyou Performing Company.

He said many youngsters today face challenges related to identity, belonging, communication, emotional expression, adaptability and an increasing dependence on the digital environment. “Children growing up in the Gulf and western countries have everything at their disposal. Though modern technology provides many opportunities, it also limits the children’s exposure to real-world experiences, diverse social interactions and situations that foster independence,” Manu said.