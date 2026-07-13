Travelling theatre workshop helps expat Malayali children reconnect with their heritage.

KOCHI: It was the American journalist and author, William Hodding Carter Jr, who in his 1953 memoir wrote: “There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children. One of these is roots; the other, wings.”
If that be true, how do we ensure that the children of the diaspora enjoy the fruits of this precious inheritance? How do we help them connect to their roots? Beyond occasional visits, most of them have little recourse to build a sense of belonging to the land of their parents and ancestors, and, in the true sense, understand who they really are.
It is with the desire to remedy the situation that Ala Centre for Culture and Alternative Education has launched an experiential journey that attempts to reconnect children with their heritage and history — and, in the process themselves.
“It is a travelling theatre workshop that connects expat Malayali children with their roots through food, arts, crafts and heritage while inspiring deeper social consciousness,” said Manu Jose, director of the Ala Centre and founder of the Meandyou Performing Company.
He said many youngsters today face challenges related to identity, belonging, communication, emotional expression, adaptability and an increasing dependence on the digital environment. “Children growing up in the Gulf and western countries have everything at their disposal. Though modern technology provides many opportunities, it also limits the children’s exposure to real-world experiences, diverse social interactions and situations that foster independence,” Manu said.
“The ‘Roots and Wings’ project combines theatre, travel, outdoor exploration, creative expression, and cultural encounters. Through carefully designed activities and interactions, the workshop aims to strengthen confidence, communication skills, emotional intelligence, creativity, adaptability, and social awareness, enabling children to understand themselves better, relate to others, and navigate the complexities of contemporary life with greater resilience and purpose,” Manu added.
Scheduled for next month, the workshop also aims to present before expat children a different Kerala. One that is very different from what is projected in media and social media, he said.
Starting its journey from the Ala Centre in Mulanthuruthy, the travelling workshop will first visit the Farmer’s Share in Shoranur, followed by the Kala Patasala Arangottukara, on the Thrissur-Palakkad border and the Kerala Kalamandalam in Thrissur, before winding its way back to Ernakulam for a heritage walk through Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. It will then proceed to the land of the Vaikom Satyagraha in Kottayam and wind up back in Mulanthuruthy, where the children will get to experience a traditional textile cooperative.
The eight-day programme will enable the children to immerse themselves in their native land’s art, culture, heritage, history, lifestyle, food and even transportation, Manu said. “Another interesting aspect is that the children will get to experience all forms of transportation, including rail and water,” he added.
“The Farmer’s Share in Shoranur is more than just a space. It is a living, breathing movement. rooted in love, dedicated to reviving rural livelihoods, empowering farmers, artisans, and crafts people, and rekindling the deep, forgotten connection between people, nature, and sustainable living,” said Manu.
Under the Walk with Bony initiative, children will get to explore the hidden cultural history, local culinary traditions, and pluricentric heritage of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.
Going places
The workshop will first visit the Farmer’s Share in Shoranur
Next up is the Kala Patasala Arangottukara, on the Thrissur-Palakkad border and the Kerala Kalamandalam in Thrissur
It will wind back to Ernakulam for a heritage walk through Fort Kochi and Mattancherry and proceed to Vaikom in Kottayam and end in Mulanthuruthy