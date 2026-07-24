KSRTC faces ordinary bus shortage as vehicle scrapping policy takes effect

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC is grappling with an acute shortage of buses for its ordinary services, caught between strict federal mandates and a severe fleet deficit. The pressure began with the Union government’s vehicle scrapping policy, which mandates that all state and central public vehicles older than 15 years must be taken off the road.

For KSRTC, strict adherence to the rule would have meant immediately grounding over 1,100 buses. Most of the affected buses are the ordinary buses which operate the popular Priyadarshini scheme.

To prevent an immediate breakdown of public transit, the state government granted a temporary lifeline, extending the operational cap for state buses to 20 years and stretching registration validity through September 30, 2026.

However, officials stress that this will not offer a permanent solution as the Centre remains intent on enforcing the original policy.

“We need to have a plan to improve the fleet size. Though the transport minister took up the issue with the Union minister, there has been no headway,” said an official.

This policy extension merely postpones an ongoing structural deficit caused by years of unequal retirement and procurement rates.

Between 2016 and February 2025, KSRTC auctioned off 2,202 buses as scrap, yet acquired only 538 new vehicles over that same nine-year period.

Making matters worse for daily commuters, the vast majority of these new acquisitions were funnelled into the premium KSRTC-SWIFT operations, leaving the primary corporation with a meagre 100 new buses to replenish its core fleet.

The long-standing shortfall has created a noticeable gap between owned inventory and actual road presence. While KSRTC holds a registered total fleet size of 5,765 buses, operational constraints restrict it to running just 4,663 daily schedules.