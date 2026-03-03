Sabarimala women entry: Travancore Devaswom Board to challenge SC order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indicating a shift in the official position, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) opposing the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala hill shrine.

The move comes nearly eight years after the top court lifted the entry ban on women in the 10-50 age group. An SC bench is hearing review and writ petitions related to its 2018 judgment. The board and other stakeholders have been asked to submit their versions before March 14.

“The board has decided to contest the order,” TDB president K Jayakumar said, adding the decision stemmed from the statutory obligation to preserve traditional temple practices. “As per the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, it is incumbent on the TDB to uphold traditions of temples. We cannot take a contradictory stand,” he said after Monday’s board meeting.

TDB had last submitted an affidavit in 2017. It had upheld the customs and traditions at Sabarimala and opposed lifting the ban on women in 10-50 age group.