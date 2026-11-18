KOCHI: The Kochi corporation has readied the draft bylaws for forming a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to operate the roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) service connecting Fort Kochi and Vypeen Islands to the mainland. The council will discuss the draft bylaw at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday.

For the past eight years, the Ro-Ro service has been managed by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), which has been categorising it as a loss-making venture.

The corporation reportedly paid almost Rs 10 crore for meeting the maintenance and other expenses of its two operational Ro-Ro vessels over the last five years, without receiving even a single penny as profit.

This led to a dispute between the KSINC and the corporation. Following this, the previous LDF-led corporation decided to form an SPV and remove the KSINC as the implementing agency.

After it came to power in the civic body, the UDF held talks with the Kochi Water Metro. However, the outcome of the talks, it is learnt, was not favourable as the agency did not have a system in place to run the Ro-Ro service and carry out its maintenance. This prompted the UDF to come up with a draft bylaw for forming the SPV.

“Ro-Ro service is not a profit-making enterprise for the corporation. It needs to be operated for the people who depend on it for daily commute,” said M G Aristotle, Kaloor South councillor and the UDF parliament party leader.

Meanwhile, the opposition LDF has raised concerns over the delay in launching the third Ro-Ro vessel, citing the anticipated huge rush in Kochi during the Christmas-New Year season.