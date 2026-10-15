Production of aravana resumes at Sabarimala; TDB rules out shortage

PATHANAMTHITTA: Aravana production at Sabarimala resumed on Wednesday morning after a month-long shutdown for renovation and capacity expansion, with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) expressing confidence that there will be no shortage of the prime prasadam during the upcoming Thulam month pooja.
The production unit will initially manufacture around 1.5 lakh tins a day, with the output expected to increase to around 3.5 lakh tins a day after October 20. At full capacity, the plant can produce between 3.25 lakh and 3.65 lakh tins daily, according to the TDB.
TDB president K Jayakumar dismissed reports concerning shortage of rice and other raw materials, asserting that adequate stocks were available and all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure uninterrupted production.
“There is nothing to worry about. Everything is in place, and production has resumed. Around 4.5 lakh tins of aravana will be available when the temple opens for the Thulam pooja, while production will continue in large quantities,” he said.
The unit resumed operations after fumigation and cleaning following the renovation work aimed at increasing its production capacity.
The board’s assurance comes amid concerns that the shortage witnessed during the previous monthly pooja could recur during the upcoming five-day Thula month pooja. During the previous monthly pooja, more than 3 lakh tins had been stocked, but supplies ran out by the third day as the number of devotees exceeded expectations.
The shortage triggered widespread protests among devotees and snowballed into a political controversy, with the devaswom minister openly criticising the board leadership over the failure to ensure adequate supplies. The dispute was eventually resolved following the intervention of the chief minister.
The board is also racing to build up stocks ahead of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, which begins on November 16. It has set a target of maintaining a buffer stock of over 50 lakh tins, and officials are confident of achieving it.