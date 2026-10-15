Production of aravana resumes at Sabarimala; TDB rules out shortage

PATHANAMTHITTA: Aravana production at Sabarimala resumed on Wednesday morning after a month-long shutdown for renovation and capacity expansion, with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) expressing confidence that there will be no shortage of the prime prasadam during the upcoming Thulam month pooja.

The production unit will initially manufacture around 1.5 lakh tins a day, with the output expected to increase to around 3.5 lakh tins a day after October 20. At full capacity, the plant can produce between 3.25 lakh and 3.65 lakh tins daily, according to the TDB.

TDB president K Jayakumar dismissed reports concerning shortage of rice and other raw materials, asserting that adequate stocks were available and all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure uninterrupted production.

“There is nothing to worry about. Everything is in place, and production has resumed. Around 4.5 lakh tins of aravana will be available when the temple opens for the Thulam pooja, while production will continue in large quantities,” he said.

The unit resumed operations after fumigation and cleaning following the renovation work aimed at increasing its production capacity.