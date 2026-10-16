Kerala physician gets shortlisted for this year's John Maddox Prize

KOCHI: Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, who serves as Senior Consultant, Department of Liver Diseases at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, and the founder of social media platform The Liver Doc, has been shortlisted for the prestigious international John Maddox Prize that recognises individuals who promote scientific evidence and research.

Established in 2012, the John Maddox Prize, jointly presented by UK-based Sense about Science and the Royal Society, honours individuals who demonstrate exceptional courage in standing up for scientific evidence and promoting public understanding of science.

The winners will be announced on October 29, 2026. Since the inception of the award, this is the first time an individual from the Indian subcontinent has been included on the shortlist.

Dr. Cyriac Abby is among the eight candidates selected from nominations received from across the world. The award commemorates Sir John Maddox, the renowned physicist and former editor of the scientific journal Nature.

Under Dr Cyriac Abby’s leadership, a team of specialists works to identify factors and adulterants affecting liver health through chemical testing and toxicological analysis. He has published more than 250 research papers in leading medical journals, including The New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Hepatology and Hepatology. His social media platform has about 600,000 followers.