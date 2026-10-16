Keralam agricultural heritage guardian Cheruvayal Raman returns to soil he spent a lifetime preserving

KALPETTA: Padma Shri awardee Cheruvayal Raman, the custodian of traditional paddy varieties and a tireless guardian of Keralam’s agricultural heritage, was laid to rest with full state honours at his family burial ground in Kammana, Wayanad, on Thursday.

Fondly known as Cheruvayal Ramettan, the 74-year-old farmer received a tearful farewell from hundreds of people who gathered to pay their last respects. His mortal remains were kept for public viewing at Kammana Navodaya LP School from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm, drawing a steady stream of people from across the district. The body was later taken to his residence for a final viewing before the funeral rites were performed at the family burial ground in Kammana Kodumaya in the afternoon.

District Collector V Chelsasini laid floral wreaths on behalf of the governor, the chief minister and the state government. Agriculture Minister T Siddique also paid his respects, while Sub-Collector Atul Sagar laid a wreath on behalf of the Revenue Minister.

Raman died on October 14 at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. His passing marks the loss of a farmer who devoted his life to preserving indigenous paddy varieties and traditional methods of cultivation. A man deeply rooted in the soil he loved, Raman cultivated and conserved 45 traditional varieties of rice, including rare indigenous varieties.