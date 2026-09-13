Listen to criticism, correct errors: CPM General Secretary MA Baby to party leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM General Secretary MA Baby urged its leaders and cadres to listen to well-meaning criticism and rectify lapses and errors as he set the tone for the three-day CPM extended state committee meet that began here on Sunday.

The party meet, aimed at initiating a major corrective process post the Left front's electoral defeat, is expected to deliberate upon major reforms to win back people's trust and its lost mass connect.

Inaugurating the meeting, Baby admitted of lapses that led to the poll defeat and highlighted the need for the party to return to the masses.

In his hour-long inaugural speech, the general secretary told delegates that they should not hesitate to acknowledge criticism, correct mistakes, and should introspect. He also pointed out the need to respond to constructive criticism.

"While doing a lot of good things, the party may have committed a few mistakes. We are open to admitting these and rectifying them. There should not be any hesitation to do so,' said Baby.

The CPM leader asked the delegates to indulge in free and fearless criticism at the meet. He urged leaders and cadres to exercise caution in their approach towards the masses. The general secretary reminded that cadres' behaviour to the masses would be equivalent to the party's public statements.

The CPM leader observed 'fake constructs' and 'false narratives' against the party that began during the Liberation Struggle in 1958-59, continue even and played a role in its recent electoral losses.

Baby reminded the delegates that most of Kerala's achievements were fulfilled during the tenures of Left governments. "We should check whether there was any lack of caution on our part that led to such fake constructs," he said.