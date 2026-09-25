Travancore Devaswom Board president: There will be no aravana shortage at Sabarimala in future

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will scale up daily aravana production by one lakh tins and build a buffer stock of 75 lakh tins ahead of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, president K Jayakumar said on Wednesday, while ruling out prasadam shortage at Sabarimala in future. “The aravana plant is being expanded. From October 31, its daily output will rise from 2.6 lakh tins to 3.6 lakh tins. A buffer stock of 75 lakh tins will be ready before the season begins. Quality of the prasadam will also improve,” he said.

He said major contracts for procuring prasadam ingredients will be signed by October 15. “The TDB vigilance SP will inspect the unit of the Pune-based firm that secured the jaggery tender. The TDB will buy 50 lakh kg of jaggery from the firm and source the rest through the Union government’s procurement portal,” Jayakumar told reporters in the presence of TDB members K Raju and P D Santhosh Kumar.

They said all arrangements for the pilgrimage season would be in place by October-end.

On Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan’s charge that the TDB had delayed preparations, Jayakumar said communication gap between the government and the board would be bridged. “The board will brief the government every week on the progress of preparations,” he said.