Madhya Pradesh bags GI tags for 12 horticulture products in major boost to farm exports

BHOPAL: In a major boost to the market and export potential of Madhya Pradesh’s agriculture sector, 12 distinct fruit and vegetable varieties grown across the central Indian state have simultaneously secured the Geographical Indication (GI) certification.

This marks the first time in India that such a large volume of horticultural products from a single state have received the prestigious tag at one go.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav urged farmers to diversify into horticulture as part of the state’s ongoing mission to double agricultural income. Madhya Pradesh currently cultivates horticultural crops on approximately 28 lakh hectares and has outlined a strategic roadmap to expand this footprint to 30 lakh hectares by 2030.

The 12 newly certified products span unique native fruits, vegetables, and agro-processed commodities deeply rooted in the state's regional microclimates:

Kumbhraj Coriander (Guna): Cultivated in Guna district for nearly 60 years, this variety matures in 85–90 days and yields 12–15 quintals per hectare. It contains 0.40–0.50% volatile oil, giving it a distinctive sweet aroma, strong flavor, and bright green color. Guna alone produces around 32,000 metric tonnes annually, accounting for 20–25% of India's total coriander production.

Barman Ghat Brinjal (Narsinghpur): Grown in the unique sandy soils along the Narmada River banks, this variety is highly sought after by consumers for its distinctive taste, which experts attribute to the relatively low temperatures prevailing along the river ecosystem.