Madhya Pradesh bags GI tags for 12 horticulture products in major boost to farm exports

BHOPAL: In a major boost to the market and export potential of Madhya Pradesh’s agriculture sector, 12 distinct fruit and vegetable varieties grown across the central Indian state have simultaneously secured the Geographical Indication (GI) certification.
This marks the first time in India that such a large volume of horticultural products from a single state have received the prestigious tag at one go.
Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav urged farmers to diversify into horticulture as part of the state’s ongoing mission to double agricultural income. Madhya Pradesh currently cultivates horticultural crops on approximately 28 lakh hectares and has outlined a strategic roadmap to expand this footprint to 30 lakh hectares by 2030.
The 12 newly certified products span unique native fruits, vegetables, and agro-processed commodities deeply rooted in the state's regional microclimates:
Kumbhraj Coriander (Guna): Cultivated in Guna district for nearly 60 years, this variety matures in 85–90 days and yields 12–15 quintals per hectare. It contains 0.40–0.50% volatile oil, giving it a distinctive sweet aroma, strong flavor, and bright green color. Guna alone produces around 32,000 metric tonnes annually, accounting for 20–25% of India's total coriander production.
Barman Ghat Brinjal (Narsinghpur): Grown in the unique sandy soils along the Narmada River banks, this variety is highly sought after by consumers for its distinctive taste, which experts attribute to the relatively low temperatures prevailing along the river ecosystem.
Gajariya Mango (Betul): Highly favored by the food processing industry, this local variety is extensively utilized to manufacture premium pickles, dried mango powder (amchur), squash, juices, jams, and fruit leather.
Noorjahan Mango (Alirajpur): A rare and massive mango variety whose individual fruits weigh up to 3.5 kg and grow up to one foot in length. Cultivated in select orchards owned by the erstwhile royal family of Katthiwada—an area known as the Kashmir of the Bheelanchal region—the variety is believed to have been introduced centuries ago from Afghanistan via Gujarat.
Khargone Red Chilli: One of southwestern MP’s most important cash crops, these chillies are traded at one of India's largest chilli markets in Bedia, near Sanawad. The produce is regularly exported to international markets including China, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.
Khurasani Tamarind (Mandu): Harvested from the historic Baobab trees native to Africa's arid regions, which were reportedly brought to Mandu during the 14th-century reign of Mahmud Khilji. The tree features a striking "upside-down" root-like trunk appearance and sprouts leaves only during the monsoon.
Jabalpur Green Peas: A major high-protein and antioxidant-rich Rabi crop that matures rapidly within 40–60 days. In 2018–19 alone, the district produced approximately 52,500 tonnes across 31,360 hectares.
Seoni Custard Apple: Popularly dubbed the "Jumbo Custard Apple," individual fruits from Seoni district weigh an impressive 600–700 grams and are heavily favored across local and national markets for their size and flavor.
Malvi Potato: Meeting strict international standards in disease resistance, size, skin quality, and color, this variety anchors the Malwa region's dominance. The crop contributes to making MP India's fifth-largest potato-producing state, yielding an average of over 32 lakh tonnes annually.
Malvi Garadu (Purple Yam): Extensively cultivated and consumed as a traditional seasonal delicacy on the Malwa Plateau, which is regarded as its center of origin. The purple yam is widely used in both heritage and modern sweet dishes.
Narsinghpur Jaggery: Produced in the "Sugar Bowl of Madhya Pradesh," where clay-rich black cotton soil boasts high water-retention capacity ideal for sugarcane. Narsinghpur accounts for 65% of the state's sugarcane area, and local farmers are increasingly shifting to artisanal jaggery production as a lucrative entrepreneurial opportunity.
Jabalpur Water Chestnut (Singhara): Cultivated by approximately 4,500 farmers across Jabalpur and Satna districts, these fresh water chestnuts are a traditional staple containing 80% water and 52% starch.
Building on this momentum, the state government has already submitted official proposals to secure GI tags for seven more regional specialties, including Ujjain Tamarind, Achari Mango (Alirajpur), Malwa White Onion, Jhabua Dal Paniya, Mandsaur Indigenous Cumin, Burhanpur Jalebi, and Khirni (Ashoknagar).
The mass certification is expected to legally protect these indigenous varieties from duplication while significantly elevating their economic value in global export corridors.