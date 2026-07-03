MP BJP leader booked for allegedly molesting woman PG doctor at medical college; doctors stage protest

BHOPAL: A ruling BJP leader is among two persons booked for allegedly molesting a woman postgraduate (PG) doctor, misbehaving with a nursing officer and obstructing official duties at the state-run Bundelkhand Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

The accused have been identified as BJP leader Anil Shrivastava and his associate Laxmi Tiwari. They are booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to molestation, outraging a woman's modesty, using abusive language, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty and other offences.

According to informed sources, Anil is a former member of the state executive of the BJP's youth wing, BJYM, and is considered close to a Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister.

The incident, which triggered massive protests by doctors and nursing staff on Friday, occurred around 1 am when the two men arrived at the hospital's emergency ward to get a patient admitted.

According to the complaint, the duo allegedly created a disturbance, verbally abused doctors and nurses, and obstructed medical staff from performing their duties.

A woman PG doctor alleged that one of the accused touched her inappropriately while she was attending to a poisoning case. When she and other staff members objected, the two men allegedly threatened them, saying, "Goli maar denge" (we will shoot you all).

The incident sparked widespread outrage in the medical fraternity, with resident doctors, nursing officers and senior doctors suspending work and blocking the road outside the medical college from Friday morning.

The protest continued for several hours, disrupting traffic and inconveniencing patients and their attendants before senior college officials persuaded the protesters to withdraw the blockade after assuring them that legal action was underway.