Medics at Thane hospital stage protest against arrested Sena corporator admitted to ICU after chest pain

Medical professionals and staff at the Thane District Civil Hospital staged a protest against arrested Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre over his alleged assault on doctors, when the politician was admitted to the ICU ward on Thursday.

According to officials, Mhatre was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.

However, medical professionals and staff at the hospital, staged a protest against him over the "unjustified" assault on two members of their fraternity, and sought his immediate disqualification.

Mhatre and his aides are accused of assaulting two doctors, including a woman, at the Shastri Nagar Hospital run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district.

The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, was captured on CCTV.

A viral video of the incident sparked massive outrage and condemnation.

While three aides of the corporator were arrested on Tuesday, he himself was held on Wednesday night.