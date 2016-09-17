Maoist leader Nikhil flees during encounter

Express News Service By

BHAWANIPATNA : MAOIST leader Nikhil alias Niranjan Rout, who leads the Banshadhara-Ghumsar-Nagavali Division of the CPI(Maoist), was present during the exchange of fire between the ultras and security forces in Kalahandi district on Thursday. This was stated by DIG (south-west range) S Saini.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the DIG and Kalahandi SP Brijesh Rai said the SOG team and District Police were combing the Phulbari forest near Katland village under Bijepur police limits when the exchange of fire took place in which, one woman Maoist cadre was killed. Her identity is yet to be established.

Nikhil managed to escape from the Maoist camp during the gun-battle, Saini said, adding that two SLR rifles, one INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles and live cartridges, 20 detonators, a tiffin bomb, electrical wires and Maoist literature were seized from the camp. Other logistic materials were also recovered from the spot. The DIG said so far seven Maoists have been killed in Kalahandi and among them, six are women cadres. So far, six Maoists have surrendered.

Saini said Maoists are deploying women cadres in the first line of defence and in sentry duty and thus, the casualty of women cadres is high. While the women cadres provide cover to the Maoist group, the male cadres escape.

Maoist poster seized

Maoist posters and banners were found in Gudighat village under Saintala police limits on Friday. In the posters, Maoists have demanded loan waiver for farmers, minimum wages be increased to `250, action against persons in possession of fake caste certificates and payment of insurance money to farmers. They further stated that Naveen Patnaik-led Government is anti-farmer. Police have seized the posters and banners. This is the second time that such posters were found within Saintala police limits. Two months back, Maoist posters were found in Belgaon area.