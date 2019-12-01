Home States Odisha

Second anaconda dies within two days in Odisha, expert help sought

While the Zoo authorities have sought expert help from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, Chennai, it is still struggling to find out what has caused the infection leading to fatalities.

Published: 01st December 2019 08:48 AM

The expert from Madras will visit the Zoo on Monday to review the situation.

The expert from Madras will visit the Zoo on Monday to review the situation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after the death of a yellow Anaconda, another of the same species died in Nandankanan Zoological Park here on Saturday while the condition of three others is said to be critical.

While the Zoo authorities have sought expert help from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, Chennai, it is still struggling to find out what has caused the infection leading to fatalities.

Post-mortem of the first dead Anaconda on November 28 revealed that the reptile died due to thickening of wall in large intestine leading to haemorrhage. The vets have also found blood in the stool of other four Anacondas. Following this, the zoo veterinarians administered anti-bacterial drug to other snakes but it didn’t work and a female yellow Anaconda died on Saturday. 

The zoo authorities contacted Madras Crocodile Bank Trust which advised them to get in touch with Trivandrum Zoo where two such reptiles had died. Trivandrum Zoo vets had found protozoan infection to be the cause and advised Nandankanan to go in anti-protozoan treatment.However, what has confused the City zoo vets is the fact that microscopic tests did not find protozoa. “We can start specific treatment only if we ascertain the causal organism but it has not been confirmed if the infection was bacterial, viral or protozoan,” sources said.

Deputy Director of the Zoo Jayanta Das said it is yet to be known if the death happened due to protozoa infection or any other parasitic, virus or bacterial infection. “We are waiting for culture test report as microscopic study of the sample has not found protozoan infection. It would take at least 72 hours for the culture report to come,”  he said. 

A team of veterinary experts from Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT visited the zoo for treatment of the three Anacondas and are keeping a close watch on their health. The expert from Madras will visit the Zoo on Monday to review the situation.

Das, who ruled out cold climatic condition as a reason of death of the two anacondas, said body temperature of the reptiles need to be in the range of 25 to 35 degree Celsius.

“Accordingly, we have taken necessary measures in the enclosure. We have also ensured that the water and food served to them is not contaminated,” he said.The zoo authorities were gifted eight anacondas (4 male and 4 female) from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust on October 22. 

