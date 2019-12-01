Expired spice packets seized in Odisha's Rourkela  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Food Safety wing of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) recovered expired packets of spices and other edibles of a reputed brand from the warehouse of a distributor at Civil Township within RN Pali police limits here on Saturday.

RMC’s Food Safety Officer Sagarika Behera said a team raided the warehouse owned by Sonu Garg and seized huge quantities of packaged spices and food of Grihasthi Udyog Pvt Ltd.



The seized items, worth around Rs 4 lakh, have been sent for laboratory test.

She informed that Garg was not present at the warehouse during the raid. Authorities of Grihasthi Udyog would be questioned about the seizure.



Grihasthi Udyog, which has its manufacturing unit at Panposh here, is a popular brand in Odisha and neighbouring States.