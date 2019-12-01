Fire breaks out in Odisha's medical store

Home States Odisha

Published: 01st December 2019

Though the exact source of the fire is yet to be ascertained, electrical short circuit is suspected. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Panic gripped busy Mangalabag area here after a fire broke out in a surgical and medical equipment store on Saturday. 

As per reports, some employees first noticed smoke emanating from godown-cum-shop of Sri Gopal Surgical and Medical Store on the first floor of a building located along the road at 12.20 pm and informed proprietor Sabyasachi Sahu who then called fire personnel. 

With thick plumes of smoke engulfing the entire floor and fire spreading rapidly, people ran from the spot covering their faces. Three fire tenders from SCB Medical, Buxi Bazaar and Chauliaganj rushed to the spot to douse the fire. It took more than two hours for about 20 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

Though the exact source of the fire is yet to be ascertained, electrical short circuit is suspected. No fire safety measures were put in place at the godown-cum-shop even though it houses cotton and chemicals along with medical accessories and equipment, said fire officials.

However, there was no damage to Andhra Bank branch and other pathological laboratories located near the building, said Chief Fire Officer Sukant Sethi. 

