Home States Odisha

Human Rights Protection Cell team conducts inquiry in dalit woman suicide case in Odisha

The team interacted with seven family members and relatives of the victim
 

Published: 01st December 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Human Rights Protection Cell team conducts inquiry in dalit woman suicide case in Odisha

Members of the HRPC team at the victim’s house. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A team of Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of Odisha police on Saturday visited Tentoi village within Naugaon police limits to conduct inquiry into the alleged suicide of a Dalit woman.  

The team comprising DSP Kuber Bariha and Inspector Gopika Rani Jena interacted with seven family members and relatives of the 23-year-old victim who committed suicide on November 7 after a youth Deepak Beura pasted her nude photographs on the wall of her house. 

The victim’s mother Sakuli Das said Deepak has been torturing and humiliating her daughter for the last three years. She said the youth entered her house and tied her hands and legs. He then disrobed her and clicked her photographs. Sakuli said she had lodged an FIR with the local police station but no action was taken against Deepak. The team also interacted with local police officials to ascertain whether the woman committed suicide due to police inaction and negligence. 

They also inquired about registration of a case under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, on November 11,  four days after the victim’s mother lodged an FIR alleging her daughter was harassed and forced to take the extreme step by Deepak. Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R, ASP Bishnu Charan Mishra and other police officials were present.

On Thursday,  a team of National Commission for Scheduled Caste led by its member Yogendra Paswan had visited Tentoi village and interacted with the victim’s family members. The team had noted that the woman had committed suicide due to negligence of police. 

Meanwhile, Sakuli has urged the DGP to initiate action against errant police personnel. 

Different organisations like Utkal Dalit Adibasi Mahasangh, Republican Party of India, Dalit Bikash Parishad and National Confederation of Dalit Adibasi Mahasangh too have demanded action against the police within seven days failing which they have threatened to call a bandh across the district. 

Cops in dock

The 23-year-old woman had committed suicide after a youth pasted her nude pictures on the wall of her house.

The HRPC team also interacted with local police officials to ascertain whether the victim committed suicide over police inaction.

Victim’s mother has urged DGP to act against errant police personnel.

A team of NCST had noted the woman had committed suicide due to police negligence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Human Rights Protection Cell
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp