Odisha girl thrashed at Community Healthcare Centre, administration begins probe 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district administration on Saturday initiated a probe into the alleged thrashing of a girl student of Kalimela Government High school by the medical officer of local community health centre (CHC).



The girl Jyoshna Nayak, a student of Class IX, was rushed to Kalimela CHC by her classmates on Friday afternoon after she complained of complications due to fits.

However, medical officer Muktikant Mallick allegedly did not allow other students to enter the examination room and misbehaved with Jyoshna. When the teachers reached the hospital, they saw her crying, said school headmaster Ramesh Chandra Baroi.

However, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Ajay Kumar Baitharu said the incident took place due to some misunderstanding between the doctor and students. “The student had come to the hospital by faking sickness. The doctor lightly slapped her face,” he said.

Additional District Magistrate Birasen Pradhan and the District Social Welfare Officer are probing the incident. However, a compromise has already been reached between the doctor and the family of the girl, the CDMO added.