Home States Odisha

Plan to renovate Rangasala guest house objected in Odisha  

In a letter to Jajpur Collector Ranjan Das, Additional Secretary to Government Avaya Kumar Nayak stated that encroachment should have been evicted without seeking any clarification.

Published: 01st December 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Construction

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jajpur district administration was caught on the wrong foot after the Revenue and Disaster Management department objected to its proposal to renovate an unauthorised guest house built over a piece of government land in Baligari village under Dharmasala tehsil.

The guest house, Rangasala, came to limelight after the body of lady village level worker (VLW) and in-charge panchayat executive officer of Haridaspur Smitarani Biswal was recovered last month. 

Though it was initially decided to demolish the building, the district administration sought a clarification from the Revenue department following a proposal to renovate the building into a public library, orphanage or old-age home.

In a letter to Jajpur Collector Ranjan Das, Additional Secretary to Government Avaya Kumar Nayak stated that encroachment should have been evicted without seeking any clarification.

“Normally, no Collector seeks clarification on such an obvious issue of unauthorised encroachment. The OPLE Act, 1972 and the OPLE Rules, 1985 provide eviction of unauthorised encroachments. All such encroachments except those by homestead-less and landless persons shall end up with eviction only. There is no provision for alternative use,” the letter read.

The rules specify that after confirmation of the order of forfeiture, the property is to be sold in public auction and the sale proceeds are to be credited into the treasury. 

Nayak, however, made it clear that the administration should seek the permission of court since criminal investigation is on in connection with the unnatural death.

“Demolishing the building without clearance from the competent court and investigating agencies may result in compromising with evidence. You are, therefore, advised to take the leave of the court concerned and the investigating agencies before taking appropriate steps to demolish the unauthorised structure constructed over the Government land,” the letter stated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rangasala
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp