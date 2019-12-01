School dropouts readmitted under SATH-E initiative in Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: As many as 318 students from classes I to VIII, who had dropped out of school due to various reasons, were readmitted to Government schools in Nuapada block under Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital in Education (SATH-E) initiative on Saturday.

Under SATH-E project, which was launched with an objective to monitor responsiveness of school education system, there are around 17 clusters in Nuapada block alone which are coordinating with 150 government schools.

Block Education Officer Resham Lal Naik found that a significant number of students from several schools left their studies midway. Subsequently, a meeting was held to discuss the issue on November 23.



Besides Cluster Level Coordinators (CRCs), the meeting was attended by headmasters of all schools in the cluster as well as Panchayati Raj institution members and a decision to identify and readmit the students taken.