Three girls die in fire at Odisha's threshing ground

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, three children died of burn injuries in Government Hospital here on Saturday evening.



According to sources, twin sisters, Roji Disasri and Teji Dind, and another girl Rachana Raut were playing at the paddy threshing ground in Bijmara village under Koksara block in the afternoon when the straws stacked there caught fire. Trapped in the inferno around them, the children of 4 to 5 years of age cried for help.

The villagers rushed to the spot, doused the fire and took the children to Koksara community health centre. The children, who had sustained 70 to 80 per cent burn injuries, were administered first aid at the CHC.



As their condition deteriorated due to critical burns, they were shifted to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital where they succumbed while undergoing treatment, the sources said.