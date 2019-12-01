Home States Odisha

Transform police image to a friend in need: Odisha Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Saturday advised IPS probationers to transform the image of police to ‘a friend in need’.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy interacting with IPS probationers at Lok Seva Bhawan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Saturday advised IPS probationers to transform the image of police to ‘a friend in need’. Tripathy told this to three IPS probationers, Nitesh Wadhwani from Uttar Pradesh, Abhilas G from Tamil Nadu and S Sushree from Kerala, who called on him at the state Secretariat here after their training.

“Odisha today is a happening and performing State. The economy of the state is rapidly changing on the path of industrialisation and modernisation. Odisha with its administrative reforms and transparent system in ‘ease of doing business’ has become one among top-ranking investment attracting destinations in the country,” Tripathy said.

He said the government is focused on citizen-centric governance. Innovative approaches like 5T and Mo Sarkar are gathering momentum in administrative spectrum.

“The image of police in people’s perception need to undergo a change. Police personnel has to become ‘a friend in need’ for the people,” he added. 

The Chief Secretary said law and order in a democratic set up can be better maintained and sustained through people’s participation. Community policing is answer to many grassroots problems in rapidly growing urban centres, he added.

He advised the probationers to exercise prudence during critical situation and modeling the police stations based on citizen-centric practices like Reception Desk and Mahila and Sisu Desk more people’s friendly and effective. The Chief Secretary also advised them to make best use of the crime and criminal tracking net-work system (CCTNS) software in their day-to-day activity of apprehending and prosecution. 

The government has a well-developed system of performance assessment. Officials serving in remotest part of the state is rewarded for better performance.

They shared their training and probation experience with the Chief Secretary who assured them all possible help from senior officers of the state in smooth discharge of their duties. He advised them to operate in team spirit with positive attitude towards wider goals in a large system.

