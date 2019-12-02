AIDS awareness drive held in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: World AIDS Day was observed with the theme ‘Communities make the difference’ in Rourkela and Sundargarh on Sunday. In the Steel City, an awareness rally was taken out from Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). The rally was flagged off by RGH Superintendent Dr DB Panda.

The occasion was also marked by inauguration of a blood collection van of the Blood Bank of RGH by Rourkela MLA and Sundargarh District Planning Committee Chairman Sarada Prasad Nayak. Later, Dr Panda presided over an awareness meeting. Utkalmani Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital Principal Dr Ratnakar Panda and Rourkela unit IMA president Dr Ranjan Dutta were present.

Sundargarh Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra led World AIDS Day function in Sundargarh town. An awareness rally was taken out by students and teachers of the GNM/ANM Training Centre.