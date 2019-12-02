Home States Odisha

'Bate Ghate' says no to crime against women in Odisha's Deogarh

The unique programme aims at building a cordial relationship between public and the administration and it is being organised on the streets here on Sundays.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Students make a ‘rangoli’ during ‘Bate Ghate’ in Deogarh on Sunday

Students make a ‘rangoli’ during ‘Bate Ghate’ in Deogarh on Sunday| Express

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: The fourth phase of ‘Bate Ghate’ on Sunday focused on creating awareness on  prevention of sexual assault of women.

Students of Deogarh Kendriya Vidyalaya made a ‘rangoli’ art on the recent incident of brutal rape and murder of veterinary doctor in Telangana and called for awareness against the social menace. The ‘rangoli’ art and its message made an emotional appeal to the visitors and garnered appreciation from all quarters.

The unique programme aims at building a cordial relationship between public and the administration and it is being organised on the streets here on Sundays.

The district administration also aims to promote physical and mental healthcare among the people through this programme. Various programmes including yoga, marathon, cycling, plantation, painting, ‘rangoli,’ street play and cultural events  were part of Sunday’s event, district officials said.

This apart, the initiative provides a unique platform to keep alive the age-old culture and traditions of Odisha. Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal, senior officials, artistes and sportsperson attended the event.
The first phase of the programme was held on September 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bate Ghate Odisha sexual assault Deogarh Sexual assault prevention
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp