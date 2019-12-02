'Bate Ghate' says no to crime against women in Odisha's Deogarh

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: The fourth phase of ‘Bate Ghate’ on Sunday focused on creating awareness on prevention of sexual assault of women.

Students of Deogarh Kendriya Vidyalaya made a ‘rangoli’ art on the recent incident of brutal rape and murder of veterinary doctor in Telangana and called for awareness against the social menace. The ‘rangoli’ art and its message made an emotional appeal to the visitors and garnered appreciation from all quarters.

The unique programme aims at building a cordial relationship between public and the administration and it is being organised on the streets here on Sundays.

The district administration also aims to promote physical and mental healthcare among the people through this programme. Various programmes including yoga, marathon, cycling, plantation, painting, ‘rangoli,’ street play and cultural events were part of Sunday’s event, district officials said.

This apart, the initiative provides a unique platform to keep alive the age-old culture and traditions of Odisha. Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal, senior officials, artistes and sportsperson attended the event.

The first phase of the programme was held on September 1.