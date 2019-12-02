City Sanitation Forum formed in Odisha's Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has constituted a ‘City Sanitation Forum’ to streamline sanitation in the Silk City.

Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu is the ex officio chairman of the forum. Besides, MLA of Berhampur Bikram Panda and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy are its as ex officio vice chairmen, Sudhir Rout is secretary and ET Rao convenor.

The forum members will interact with BeMC officials every 15 days to finalise sanitation strategy. They would discuss issues relating to sanitation, disposal of garbage, liquid waste management, public health and environment, said Commissioner BeMC Chakravorty Singh Rathore.