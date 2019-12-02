Family member as proxy for P-PAS farmer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Farmers registered under Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) for sale of surplus paddy during 2019-20 Kharif marketing season can nominate any family member to carry out the procurement process on their behalf. It has come to the notice of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FSCW) department that registered farmers staying outside the State are not allowed to sell paddy under price support system. To address this issue, FS&CW department has issued a nomination form to facilitate such farmers to dispose of their stock in their absence. The department has intimated the government decision to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and all district Collectors. A nomination form in this regard has been issued by the department, official sources said.