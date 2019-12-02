Fire breaks out at bank

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A fire broke out at a branch of the UCO Bank here on Saturday night.Though the extent of the damage was yet to be estimated, properties, including computers, furniture, electrical fitting and important documents worth lakhs of rupees were gutted.The incident took place at Khariar Road branch of the UCO Bank around 9 pm due to an electrical short circuit. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Khariar Road IIC Anirudha Muduli said though the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, electrical short circuit is suspected. Further investigation is on.In another incident, a car caught fire at Hernamunda, five km away from Nuapada town, on Sunday evening. Passersby called the fire tenders who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Nuapada Town IIC Aditya Mahakud said, “We are suspecting that something illegal was being smuggled in the car. The driver may have set the car on fire. Investigation is on to ascertain the cause of fire.”