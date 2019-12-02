Guest teachers yet to get salary

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: With 2019 almost coming to an end, 131 guest teachers in Government schools of the district are yet to get their salaries for more than a year.Despite the Collector’s request to the Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha, it is yet to release the teachers payment amounting to `2.5 crore.

Protesting the callous attitude of the education authorities, these teachers organised a meeting here and decided to take up the mater with the State Government. They alleged that, “Though we have met Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera and District Education Officer (DEO) S Parida earlier over the issue, no step has been taken so far.”

Sources said the Government had appointed 131 guest subject teachers in several high schools against existing vacancies in the district at a monthly payment of `14,000. The initiative aims to meet the shortage of teachers in the State-run schools.

Both the Collector and the District Education Officer have reported the matter to the Director of Secondary Education with subsequent reminders, but to no avail, sources added.Meanwhile, studies have been affected in these schools at a time when the annual examination is approaching.