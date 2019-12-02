Int’l meet on environment inaugurated
BERHAMPUR: A two-day international conference on environment and culture was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University Prof Govind J Chakrapani here on Sunday.The conference has been organised by the PG department of English in association with National Guild of Indian English Writers, Editors and Critics and Higher Education department.On the inaugural day, an international poetry festival was held.