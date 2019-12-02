Home States Odisha

Medical employees, students take out rally in Koraput district on World AIDS day

A meeting on AIDS awareness was organised at Sadavabana Hall where speakers highlighted the need to prevent the disease.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Rallies, meetings and workshops were held across Koraput district to mark World AIDS Day on Sunday.A rally was organised by the district health department where medical staff, students of different educational institutions and social activists participated. Holding placards to create awareness among people, the participants of the rally marched through the main road of Koraput town.

A meeting on AIDS awareness was organised at Sadavabana Hall where speakers highlighted the need to prevent the disease. Among others, Koraput DRDA Project Director Prabeer Kumar Nayak and Sub-Collector LM Konhor were present.

At Jeypore, the District Legal Services Authority organised an awareness meeting on the court premises. District Judge Bimal Kumar Chand, Vigilance Judge Srikant Mishra and other judicial officials were present.

As many as 627 people have died of AIDS in the last 12 years across the district. While 121 people were tested HIV positive last year in the district, the number has already reached 130 till October this year.

